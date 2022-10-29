Josh Davison grabs winner as AFC Wimbledon add to Harrogate’s woes

Josh Davison’s late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane.

The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi’s header from Ethan Chislett’s corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.

However, the away side were level early in the second period. Alex Pattison cut the ball back and after Luke Armstrong’s initial shot was saved, Matty Daly was there to tap in the rebound.

The game became a scrappy affair after the equaliser, summed up best by the visitors’ second goal. Rory McArdle’s effort found the back of the net from Jack Muldoon’s corner.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the hosts were level.

Courtney Senior took advantage of Peter Jameson’s poor attempt to punch the ball clear, lobbing the keeper from the edge of the box.

Davison fired the winner for the hosts with a powerful effort from just inside the area in the 88th minute.