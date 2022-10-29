Carlos Mendes Gomes inspires Fleetwood to derby victory over Accrington

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington.

The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period.

Tackles were flying in – with a few red-card shouts from the home fans – but nobody looked threatening in front of goal.

After the restart that changed, the hosts came out a completely different side and eventually broke the deadlock.

An aerial battle saw the ball drop for Callum Morton, he found Mendes Gomes, whose shot across goal ended in the far-bottom corner.

Fleetwood doubled their lead soon after as a cross on the byline from goalscorer Mendes Gomes reached Shaun Rooney, who scored from close range to double their advantage.

Accrington’s defensive woes continued and a third for the hosts came from a corner whipped in by Mendes Gomes and headed home by Josh Earl.

The visitors almost grabbed a late consolation, but substitute Leslie Adekoya missed a sitter which summed up his side’s afternoon.