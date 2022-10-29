Southend see off York to go seventh

Southend moved into the play-off places in the National League with a comfortable 2-0 win at York.
The Shrimpers made a flying start and took the lead in the sixth minute when Gus Scott-Morriss glanced in a header from a Cav Miley corner.
York lost striker Lenell John-Lewis to injury after 25 minutes and almost conceded a second goal before the break when a low cross from Jack Bridge picked out Chris Wreh but his effort cleared the crossbar.
The home side came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the 56th minute when an Olly Dyson cross caught out goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi and came back off a post.
But it was Southend who doubled their lead after 61 minutes when another Miley corner went to the far post and Shaun Hobson headed home.
York continued to press, with substitutes Manny Duku and Nathan Thomas forcing saves from Ndi, but Southend easily held on.
