Interim boss Terry Brown oversees a comfortable win for Aldershot

Aldershot made it three straight wins with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Dorking.
The Shots now sit just one point and one place behind their hosts in the Vanarama National League table.
The away side broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, with Inih Effiong getting on the end of a Justin Amaluzor cross to open the scoring.
Tyler Cordner doubled the lead on the hour mark, his third goal in his past four games coming as he flicked home from a corner.
The points were already secured but Tommy Willard extended the lead in stoppage time on what proved to be a dominant afternoon for interim boss Terry Brown’s side.
Dorking have only won one of their last five games and are now away from home for their next three outings.
