29 Oct 2022

Grant McCann toasts ‘blue day’ as Peterborough edge derby victory over Cambridge

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 7:07 PM

Grant McCann toasted a “blue day” as Peterborough dug deep to edge a 1-0 League One derby victory over Cambridge.

McCann’s men earned the bragging rights by sinking their local rivals in the first Football League clash between the clubs for 21 years.

They received a huge helping hand from Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones, whose calamitous 17th-minute own goal from a Harrison Burrows corner settled a frantic contest.

Boss McCann said: “I’m really proud of the players and the fans. It’s a blue day.

“I’m absolutely delighted as everyone has played a part in getting us three points.

“The players were outstanding in the first half. It was like chalk and cheese really as we were way above them.

“The ball in for the goal was perfect and I think we’d have scored if their lad hadn’t as we had players arriving.

“In the second half, we had to dig in as they went route one. They’re a big team that put it down your throat a lot.

“We’ve struggled a little bit against that this season, but we’ve shown a real different side to us to deal with it.”

Following the goal, both sides were then guilty of squandering great chances with Ephron Mason-Clark fluffing the best opportunities and Harvey Knibbs unable to bring Cambridge level.

Posh substitute Jack Marriott was denied a late second by the woodwork, but they had done enough to remain in the play-off picture.

McCann added: “There was a couple of hairy moments where we gave them opportunities through our own doing, but we had so many chances to score more ourselves and – on another day – would have.”

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner was upbeat despite a sixth defeat in seven league games.

He said: “We don’t like losing – and we certainly didn’t want to lose this game – but the fact that 2,000 of our fans cheered and sang us off the pitch displays the level of performance we produced.

“We were excellent in the second half and I thought we might go on to get something out of the game.

“I don’t think anyone could have begrudged us that, but we haven’t quite found the knack yet of getting results out of games we have been bang in.

“When you have limited opportunities in games, you have to take them and we couldn’t do that.

“It was also a horrible goal to lose a game by and that is a bit reflective of where we are with things not going for us, but the only way to change that is to keep working through it.

“We ended up losing the game but there is no way I go home dissatisfied with the level of performance and commitment from my players.”

