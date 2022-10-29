Don’t know what that’s all about – Gareth Ainsworth baffled by disallowed goals

Gareth Ainsworth questioned two disallowed goals for his Wycombe side as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Morecambe at Adams Park.

Chris Forino netted in the first half for the hosts, with Adam Mayor’s goal direct from a corner in the 82nd minute seeing Morecambe leave with a point.

However it could have been a different contest entirely had Sam Vokes not seen his header for the Chairboys ruled out in the first half, with Wycombe seeing a second goal disallowed in added time.

And Ainsworth questioned some of the decision-making afterwards, saying: “We stick three in the goal and only one counts. I’m gutted for the boys again because they were superb.

“I think there are some real bad decisions out there, again. I’m really disappointed.

“We don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green at the moment at all. The goal we’ve conceded, there’s a clear pull on the goalkeeper’s arm and the officials have missed it. But you’ve got to put them to bed when you’re on top.

“It looks like we’re going to have to score more goals because we’re not getting any favours from anywhere.

“I can’t for the life of me know why we’re getting goals disallowed at the moment. You watch that (Vokes) goal 10 times and you still can’t find out why it’s been disallowed.

“Then the last one, apparently he’s given it for a foul from Sam Vokes and I don’t know what that’s all about either.”

Meanwhile, Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side were unlucky to only take a point away after an encouraging display.

He said: “I thought we were excellent today. Obviously, I’m disappointed we’re only coming away with a point, because we created the better opportunities in the game today.

“We’ve hit the post twice and the way we played through them, passed the ball, dealt with balls into Vokes and their corner kicks – all over the pitch it was very good from us today because it’s a very difficult place to come to.

“We deserve more than a point today but you’ve got to be happy to come away with a point sometimes because you’re behind in the game.

“I love Adam, he’s done ever so well when he’s come in. He’s one that’s been a shining light from us. He’s got a great left foot and to put it into that area, the goalkeeper gambled with it going to the back post and it’s gone in.

“For him to get his first it’ll be all over social media tonight, and quite rightly.”