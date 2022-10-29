Alex Morris questions Crewe’s character after humbling defeat at Barrow

Crewe boss Alex Morris questioned his players’ character after a humbling 3-0 defeat at Barrow.

The hosts ran out comfortable winners with Josh Gordon hitting two goals to add to Billy Waters’ eighth-minute opener.

And, after a well below-par performance from his men, Morris was in no mood to pull his punches.

“They outran us, they out-thought us and they out-fought us and if you lose those departments in any game of football then the outcome is going to be what we experienced,” he said.

“They didn’t catch us by surprise, we knew what we were coming into. We knew about the atmosphere and the environment they create here and what we were walking into and the players didn’t respond to that at any point during the game.

“They were horrific goals to give away and Barrow were far more clinical in the box than we were. In between both boxes it was Barrow’s game and it was their game because they were on the front foot, they won the duels nine times out of 10 and they showed far more determination and desire than us so that outlines and defines why the game ended up like it did.

“It was awful and if you’re going to come to away fixtures in this league, and there are 23 of them that all give you different challenges, you’ve got to stand up and be counted.

“We are working extremely hard to become more robust and able to cope with these environments and in some games we have, in some games we certainly haven’t.”

Barrow’s victory – their third in a row at home – moved them up to fifth in Sky Bet League Two and Bluebirds boss Pete Wild was delighted with his side’s collective effort.

“I don’t think it was as good as Tuesday night, football-wise, but I think it was a real workmanlike performance,” he said.

“We started well, like we generally do here, but then we came off the gas a bit, we dropped into a back six too early and that let them switch the play and they had a lot of ball coming into half-time. But I thought we dealt with it well.

“We spoke at half-time about having four lines, our 4-2-3-1, so that we could force them away better. It was great how we defended, we nicked it and a goal came from that. That’s one of the things we wanted to do.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s gone about and later on the centre-halves were winning every ball, they got every header, the whole defence won everything and seen us through. It was a real grafting performance.

“If there’s ever a clean sheet you need to be looking at your back four and your goalkeeper and going ‘well done’. Yes, clean sheets are based on teams but I’d have been disappointed if we’d conceded today because it would have put a downer on what’s been a really good week for us.”