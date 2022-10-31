Luton without injured Henri Lansbury for Reading chash

Luton will be without Henri Lansbury for the visit of Reading.

The former England Under-21 international was forced off early on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland and could be missing for 10 days with what boss Nathan Jones called a “tweak”.

Luke Berry was an unused substitute in the Black Cats fixture but has now returned to full fitness following a sickness bug.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu continues to manage his training schedule and playing time as he struggles with an ongoing knee issue.

Reading are level on points with their hosts and sit two places below them due to inferior goal difference.

Royals manager Paul Ince is hopeful of having Tom McIntyre available, despite the defender coming off early in the 2-1 loss at Burnley after the ball struck him in the face.

Sam Hutchinson could return having missed four games through a calf injury.

Scott Dann, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Femi Azeez remain sidelined for the visitors.