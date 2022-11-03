Shaun Rooney set to miss Fleetwood’s FA Cup clash against Oxford City

Fleetwood are set to be without defender Shaun Rooney for their FA Cup clash against sixth-tier Oxford City.
Town drew 1-1 at Oxford United on Tuesday night and will now host their opponents’ neighbours from National League South.
Rooney left the field on a stretcher in midweek but it is unclear how long he will be missing for.
Joe Garner may play some part after sitting out last time with a knock, but Admiral Muskwe, Toto Nsiala and long-term absentee Harvey Macadam are out.
Oxford City may be without Reece Fleet, who dropped out of the squad for the morale-boosting victory over Hungerford, but 18-year-old Latrell Humphreys-Ewers pushed his case with an eye-catching appearance after starting that game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.