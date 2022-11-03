Harry Lewis could miss Bradford’s clash with Harrogate

Bradford could be without goalkeeper Harry Lewis for the visit of Harrogate.

The 24-year-old has been ever-present for the Bantams throughout all competitions so far this campaign but has a back spasm which could pave the way for Colin Doyle to make his first appearance of the season.

The club confirmed on Thursday that on-loan striker Kian Harratt has been left out of the squad following his fine for hare coursing earlier this week.

Winger Scott Banks could start, while Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker remain sidelined.

Harrogate will travel without a handful of players.

Stephen Dooley, George Thomson, Josh Austerfield and Joe Mattock all missed last week’s 3-2 defeat to AFC Wimbledon and are expected to do so once again.

Forward Jack Muldoon returned in that fixture and assisted Town’s second goal and he is likely to start once again.

Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and Dior Angus (ankle) remain out.