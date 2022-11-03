Reece James could make Sheffield Wednesday return in Morecambe match

Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James could return to action in Friday evening’s FA Cup first-round clash with Morecambe.
The on-loan Blackpool player has missed the Owls’ last five Sky Bet League One games after sustaining an injury in the defeat at Plymouth a month ago.
Akin Famewo has returned to training but is not yet ready for first-team action.
Defender Ben Heneghan and midfielder Dennis Adeniran remain sidelined.
Morecambe manager Derek Adams has injury concerns over a couple of unnamed players for the trip to Hillsborough.
Adams also continues to be without the injured trio of Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter and Max Melbourne.
Forward Courtney Duffus remains a long-term absentee.
Shrimps striker Cole Stockton is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with Derby.
