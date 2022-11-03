Search

04 Nov 2022

Crawley could include YouTube stars in squad for Accrington FA Cup clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 5:41 PM

Crawley could name YouTube stars in their squad for their FA Cup first-round match against Accrington.

Brothers Tobi, Manny and Jed Brown from Sidemen FC, a team of internet celebrities, have been training with Crawley and the club previously said one or more could be on the bench.

Interim boss Lewis Young will hope to keep his run going after five matches unbeaten.

He could be without James Tilley and Mazeed Ogungbo, who both went off injured against Bradford last weekend, while Dion Conroy sat out that match and could be sidelined long term.

Teenager Leslie Adekoya could make his first start for Accrington.

The 18-year-old forward has made substitute appearances in the last two League One matches and boss John Coleman may decide to give him a longer run-out.

Injury-hit Stanley ended a five-match losing run in the league with a welcome point against Lincoln last time out.

Korede Adedoyin, Michael Nottingham, Matt Lowe, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Josh Woods, Mo Sangare and David Morgan could all remain sidelined.

