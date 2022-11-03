Chris Long and Charlie Colkett could feature for Crewe in FA Cup clash

Crewe could have Chris Long and Charlie Colkett back for the FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient.
Colkett (hamstring) and Long (ankle) have both played very little football this season but could be on the bench.
Courtney Baker-Richardson is rated touch and go while Zac Williams, Rod McDonald (groin) and Callum Ainley (shoulder) are all set to miss out again.
Crewe boss Alex Morris is likely to give starts to some of the players that performed strongly against Leeds in the EFL Trophy in midweek.
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens will make changes.
Orient are top of League Two and earning promotion is the priority, so the likes of Jayden Sweeney, Sam Sargeant, Shadrach Ogie, Charlie Kelman, Craig Clay and Jordan Brown could be given a chance.
Captain Darren Pratley is among those set to be rested as Wellens manages his minutes.
Anthony Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) are set to remain sidelined.
