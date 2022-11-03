Injury concerns for Sheffield United ahead of clash with Burnley

Sheffield United continue to have injury concerns ahead of the visit of Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was hopeful James McAtee will recover from a knock he received on Tuesday in time for Saturday’s clash although he remains a doubt for the game.

Tommy Doyle could miss out through injury, but Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available after missing the midweek clash through suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Rhian Brewster remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Burnley will be without the suspended Josh Brownhill.

The midfielder was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Burnley’s 3-2 win over Rotherham on Wednesday.

The threshold for suspension increases to 10 bookings only after the 19th game of the campaign, with Brownhill picking up his fifth in the 19th, and will have to spend a match on the sidelines.

Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are expected to remain on the injury list for the clash.