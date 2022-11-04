Gareth Ainsworth planning changes for Wycombe’s cup tie against Walsall

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is planning to make changes for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie against Walsall.

Ainsworth has been juggling a number of injuries in recent weeks and said his priority was getting his squad back to full fitness for the second half of the season.

Midfielders Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson and Dom Gape all remain out, requiring Lewis Wing and Nick Freeman to fill in in midfield.

Ryan Tafazolli is also out.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn has named the same XI for each of the last two games and may be reluctant to change a winning formula after victories over Harrogate and Rochdale.

Liam Gordon and Jacob Maddox have both been treated cautiously since coming back from injury, but should continue.

In midfield, Brandon Comley has yet to win back his starting spot since a sending off against Sutton, but is ready to freshen things up if required.

Goalkeeper Adam Przybek has left the club after just one appearance following an injury-plagued stint.