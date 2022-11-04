Search

04 Nov 2022

Boro boss Michael Carrick could name unchanged side against Bristol City

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could name an unchanged side for the visit of Bristol City.

Boro suffered no new injury problems during the midweek win over Hull, the first of Carrick’s reign.

Duncan Watmore remains a doubt after missing the last two games following a head injury sustained in the draw with Huddersfield.

Matt Crooks will hope to be involved again after returning from injury as a late substitute at Hull.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be without the suspended George Tanner for the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Tanner will serve the first game of his three-match suspension after being sent off in the home defeat to Sheffield United.

Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith remain sidelined through injury.

Defender Rob Atkinson will be assessed following training after missing the last two games due to illness.

