Anthony Glennon set to return for Grimsby’s cup tie against Plymouth

Anthony Glennon is set to return for Grimsby when they host Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth in the FA Cup first round.
The 22-year-old left-back has been sidelined by illness for the Mariners’ last two matches but is expected to be back for Paul Hurst’s side this weekend.
Jordan Maguire-Drew is still sidelined by a calf injury.
Plymouth will be without talented midfielder Finn Azaz, who is out for up to 12 weeks with a right ankle injury.
There are no other injuries or suspensions within Steven Schumacher’s squad.
Argyle could look to bring in a few younger players to the squad, with nine places available on the substitutes’ bench for FA Cup ties.
