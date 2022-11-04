Neal Ardley could make changes for Solihull’s FA Cup tie with Hartlepool

Solihull are flying high in fourth place in the National League and could switch things round for their home FA Cup tie against Hartlepool.
Moors boss Neal Ardley made five changes for his side’s goalless midweek draw at Maidstone, while Hartlepool are hoping to be boosted by the return of several players.
Pools manager Keith Curle was without eight players for last week’s home win against Grimsby, but the likes of Joe Grey, Mark Shelton, and Mohamed Niang could be back in contention.
Chris Maguire, Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese, Tom Crawford and Jack Hamilton are not expected to feature.
Pools, second from bottom in Sky Bet League Two, snapped a five-game losing run in all competitions last week by beating Grimsby 2-1 at home.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.