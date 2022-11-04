Search

04 Nov 2022

No new fitness worries as Stoke prepare to host Birmingham

No new fitness worries as Stoke prepare to host Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 4:07 PM

Stoke boss Alex Neil reports no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Defender Josh Tymon returned to the squad after an eight-match injury lay-off to score in the 1-0 win at Wigan on Wednesday night, so should be involved again.

Forward Tyrese Campbell continues to recover match fitness following glandular fever, while defender Dujon Sterling has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Defender Harry Souttar is stepping up his return from an ACL injury, while midfielder Gavin Kilkenny (groin) is out on the grass again but will not be rushed back.

Birmingham also have no new injury worries following the goalless draw against Millwall on Wednesday night.

Blues head coach John Eustace named an entirely unchanged squad, with Juninho Bacuna, Lukas Jutkiewicz and 18-year-old George Hall having come off the bench.

Defenders Marc Roberts and George Friend (both hamstring) continue their rehabilitation along with Nico Gordon, who has been out since a summer health issue.

Midfielder Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a calf problem and on-loan Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) is also working his way back to full fitness.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media