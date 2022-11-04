No new fitness worries as Stoke prepare to host Birmingham

Stoke boss Alex Neil reports no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Defender Josh Tymon returned to the squad after an eight-match injury lay-off to score in the 1-0 win at Wigan on Wednesday night, so should be involved again.

Forward Tyrese Campbell continues to recover match fitness following glandular fever, while defender Dujon Sterling has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Defender Harry Souttar is stepping up his return from an ACL injury, while midfielder Gavin Kilkenny (groin) is out on the grass again but will not be rushed back.

Birmingham also have no new injury worries following the goalless draw against Millwall on Wednesday night.

Blues head coach John Eustace named an entirely unchanged squad, with Juninho Bacuna, Lukas Jutkiewicz and 18-year-old George Hall having come off the bench.

Defenders Marc Roberts and George Friend (both hamstring) continue their rehabilitation along with Nico Gordon, who has been out since a summer health issue.

Midfielder Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a calf problem and on-loan Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) is also working his way back to full fitness.