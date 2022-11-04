Taunton clash could offer Tennai Watson chance to return for MK Dons

Tennai Watson could feature for MK Dons in their FA Cup first-round match at home to Taunton on Saturday.
Defender Watson, 25, has not featured for the Dons yet this season due to a hamstring injury but is back in full training and could be in Liam Manning’s plans for the match.
Forward Mo Eisa will also be pushing for additional minutes after featuring as a substitute in the Dons’ last two Sky Bet League One matches.
Taunton, from the Vanarama National League South, travel to Buckinghamshire without centre-back Jake Wannell, who is out with an ankle injury.
