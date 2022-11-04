Search

04 Nov 2022

Watford sweating on Keinan Davis condition before Coventry clash

Watford sweating on Keinan Davis condition before Coventry clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 7:25 PM

Watford must wait on the fitness of Keinan Davis ahead of the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Davis missed Watford’s 2-1 win at Cardiff on Wednesday, but will be assessed along with Samuel Kalu.

Craig Cathcart, however, remains on the sidelines, with the medical staff focusing on his return to long-term fitness.

Kortney Hause is also continuing his recovery from a knee problem.

Coventry will make a late decision over the condition of Gustavo Hamer as the squad continues to struggle with illness.

Hamer suffered a dead leg during Coventry’s win over Blackburn on Tuesday.

Kyle McFadzean was withdrawn just before the midweek game with a fever and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered in time for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Liam Kelly also remains on the treatment table with a knee problem but is due to rejoin training from Monday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media