04 Nov 2022

Midfielder Pantuche Camara set to feature for Ipswich against Bracknell

04 Nov 2022 7:25 PM

Midfielder Pantuche Camara is poised for more playing time when Ipswich travel to step three side Bracknell in their FA Cup first-round tie.

The summer signing made his first team debut against Cambridge last month and has featured in some recent under-21s clashes, but is still returning to full match fitness as he recovers from the groin injury that delayed his start to the season.

New signing Joe Coleman should be part of Kieran McKenna’s squad after inking a short-term contract with the Tractor Boys on Friday.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper, a free agent after his summer release from Rochdale, joined Town following injuries to Lewis Ridd, Antoni Bort and Nick Hayes, and will provide a third option behind Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton.

Underdogs Bracknell are coming off three straight victories across all competitions and will hope top scorer Jordan Esprit, with 14 goals so far this season, will continue his fine form against the tough League One opposition.

