Sheff Wed boss Darren Moore impressed by Alex Mighten in FA Cup victory

Darren Moore expressed his delight at on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten’s first goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old attacker wrapped up a 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Morecambe after Josh Windass had earlier opened the scoring during a routine first-round win for the hosts.

Mighten was one of five changes that Moore made to the team that beat Burton 4-2 in Wednesday’s previous match and the Hillsborough chief said: “I’m pleased for Alex Mighten. He looked a threat and a thorn in their side and grew and grew in the game.

“He’s got wonderful feet and a change of direction and he’s happy to go inside or outside. The goal will have done him the world of good and it came at the right time to put us in the second round.

“Both him and Malik Wilks gave us constant outlets and they were among a few players who needed 90 minutes on the pitch.”

Windass also earned plaudits from his manager after claiming his fifth goal of the campaign from a free-roaming number-10 role.

“Josh took his goal really well,” Moore enthused. “He struck it with the kind of speed and power that takes a ball beyond goalkeepers.

“It was an excellent finish and his intelligence was fantastic for us this evening.”

On his team’s clean sheet at the other end of the pitch, meanwhile, Moore added: “Credit to Morecambe. They played some good football and we always had to be aware of their counter attacks but defensively we were OK as well.

“Our positional sense and understanding at the back was very good and that nullified Morecambe’s threat.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was philosophical in defeat, pointing to the gulf in stature between the clubs as he described Wednesday as a “Premier League outfit.”

He reasoned: “I’m happy with the performance as we have come to an excellent team. Mighten is an unbelievable player who has come down from the Premier League having started the season in the Premier League.

“They are a quality outfit but we still created a number of good opportunities against them. We could have done better for the first goal and, then, the second one was an individual error from the back pass.

“But, overall, I am pleased with the way the players stuck to the task. You’ve got to remember this is Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are coming to a Premier League outfit really and we are the minnows in this league. It was also a difficult game for us because we had to play on Tuesday night, whereas Sheffield Wednesday didn’t play and they’ve still managed to rest a few very good players and bring in a few very good players.”