Stockport cruise into FA Cup second round after comprehensive win over Swindon

Stockport cruised into the second round of the FA Cup thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Sky Bet League Two rivals Swindon.

Both sides had been in decent form going into the game, but it was dominant County who went on to secure a sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Stockport struck early when Antoni Sarcevic tucked home from an angle after he met Akil Wright’s measured through ball.

Wright then got on the score-sheet when he headed into the corner following Chris Hussey’s knock-down.

Just before the half-hour mark it was three when Sarcevic lashed in from close range after goalkeeper Sol Brynn had spilled Ryan Rydel’s far-post cross.

The hosts were totally dominant and Connor Evans almost made it four when his shot was brilliantly saved by Brynn.

Rydel stretched Stockport’s lead soon after the restart when he drilled home an angled strike from 20 yards.

Ronan Darcy had a rare Swindon shot late on, but Ben Hinchliffe saved comfortably.

Sarcevic almost bagged a hat-trick in the closing minutes when Brynn saved his curling free-kick superbly.