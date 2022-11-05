Search

05 Nov 2022

Paddy Lane brace helps Fleetwood ease through

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Fleetwood eased into the second round of the FA Cup after a brace for Paddy Lane helped them to a 3-1 win over Oxford City.

Josh Warrington had earlier opened the scoring for the Sky Bet League One side, with Alfie Potter replying for the National League South outfit.

Fleetwood made all the early running and took the lead after 14 minutes when Warrington wrapped his foot around the ball and curled it into the top corner.

By then Callum Morton had blasted a good chance straight at Ben Dudzinski, and Danny Andrew cleared the bar with a shot on the run.

Dudzinski denied Lane with a smart reaction save, tipping his effort from 12 yards over the bar.

At the other end, Josh Parker tried his luck for the National League South side but Jakub Stolarczyk easily gathered his low drive from distance.

The second goal came moments before the break. Morton passed to Lane in space and, with time to pick his spot, he made no mistake with his finish.

The visitors had chances go begging in the second half – with Joe Iaciofano and Lewis Coyle unable to capitalise – and Alfie Potter’s goal with 10 minutes to go looked like setting up a grandstand finish.

But Lane scored directly from a corner five minutes later to calm any nerves and see Fleetwood home.

