Scott Sinclair scores first Bristol Rovers goal to earn FA Cup win over Rochdale

Scott Sinclair tapped in his first Bristol Rovers goal as the Gas won 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup against League Two outfit Rochdale.

A low right-foot finish after 65 minutes capped the 33-year-old’s first start since his return to his former club last month.

But it was harsh on Jim Bentley’s side, who had passed up several good opportunities to score against their League One opponents.

Rochdale went close in the first half when Rovers defender Bobby Thomas slid in to block a cross but sent the ball crashing off his own post.

But they fell behind when Antony Evans swung over a cross from Rovers’ right and James Gibbons dived in to head on before Sinclair dashed in at the back post.

Richard O’Donnell then saved well to deny Sinclair a second as he found space within the penalty area six minutes later.

The visitors might have scored themselves when Ian Henderson went through on goal in the 50th minute only to fire wide, and also when substitute Connor Malley lifted over the bar with just the goalkeeper to beat late in the game.