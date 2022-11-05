Search

05 Nov 2022

Ollie Hawkins fires Mansfield past Barrow

05 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Ollie Hawkins fired Mansfield into the FA Cup second round for the fourth year running as they beat Barrow 1-0 at a rain-soaked Holker Street.

Inspired Town goalkeeper Christy Pym pulled off a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts in Cumbria.

First the Peterborough loanee kept out Billy Waters’ early effort as the Bluebirds flew out of the blocks.

He then denied a fine Josh Kay strike before producing the best of the lot when he somehow kept out the midfielder’s point-blank header.

Hawkins put the visitors ahead six minutes before half-time as he bundled home on the ground after his initial header was deflected back into his path.

Pete Wild’s Barrow threw everything at the Stags after the break to try and force a replay, and maintain their five-game unbeaten run.

But the resolute Stags held firm. Nigel Clough’s side could have had a second had Kellan Gordon made a better decision after Paul Farman’s poor clearance fell to him.

Stephen McLaughlin stung the palms of the home keeper later in the half.

Barrow substitute Ben Whitfield fired an effort just wide of the mark, before a free-kick also missed the target.

