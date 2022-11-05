Weymouth earn replay with AFC Wimbledon thanks to Ahkeem Rose equaliser

Ahkeem Rose’s second-half free-kick earned National League South side Weymouth a shock 1-1 draw and a replay with League Two AFC Wimbledon.
The visitors took the lead after only five minutes as Ayoub Assal raced on to Harry Pell’s through ball before calmly lifting his shot over onrushing Weymouth goalkeeper Zaki Oualah.
Rose had Weymouth’s first shot on goal with a low drive in the 19th minute but Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev made a good save at his near post.
Teddy Howe saw his 30th-minute effort from 12 yards kept out by Tzanev before Rose fired into the side-netting early in the second half.
Tzanev then to dive at full length to stop Keelan O’Connell’s header.
But the hosts got a deserved equaliser 20 minutes from time when Rose drove a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area under the wall and into the net.
The non-league side could have won it in the last minute when O’Connell’s dipping shot was saved by Tzanev.
