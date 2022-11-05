MK Dons score six in FA Cup rout of non-league Taunton

MK Dons eased past Taunton in the FA Cup first round, strolling to a 6-0 home win at Stadium MK.

Goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a late brace from Conor Grant saw the League One side safely into the hat for the second round draw at the expense of their non-league opponents.

The result sees the Dons extend their unbeaten run to three matches in all competitions despite a disappointing start in Sky Bet League One.

The Peacocks were well backed by a vocal support and will now turn their attention back to their debut National League South campaign.

The home side opened the scoring following good work down the left, Devoy’s free-kick somehow finding the bottom corner through the wall in the sixth minute.

Grigg turned home a low Daniel Harvie cross seven minutes later, and it was 3-0 when Burns guided home a lofted Devoy pass shortly three minutes into the second half.

Lively substitute Eisa then added a fourth with 16 minutes remaining with a fantastic bending strike from 30 yards.

Grant, another Dons substitute, complete the rout with composed finishes in the 82nd and 84th minutes.