05 Nov 2022

Charlie Ruff salvages Chelmsford City a draw at Barnet

05 Nov 2022 6:40 PM

Charlie Ruff’s stoppage-time leveller ensured Chelmsford City secured a 1-1 draw at fellow non-league outfit Barnet.

Ruff bundled home Tom Blackwell’s corner in the fourth minute of added time when it had looked as if Ben Wynter’s goal for National League side Barnet would prevail.

Simeon Jackson, who was playing in the Premier League with Norwich 10 years ago, was at the heart of most of the Clarets’ better attacks.

The 35-year-old former Canada forward gave Barnet a scare in the 22nd minute when his near-post flick from Cameron James’ cross rattled the post before being clawed behind by home goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

Yet Dean Brennan’s Bees side hit back and Wynter forced Ovie Ejeheri into an incredible save as he palmed the striker’s point-blank header on to the bar.

Jackson and James combined again as the former skied a decent chance over the bar as National League South side City finished the first half in command.

The hosts rallied after the break and went in front after 49 minutes when Wynter pounced to fire home Nicke Kabamba’s knockdown from close range.

Ejeheri kept City in the game with two more excellent saves, both from Ryan De Havilland, as the home side seized control of the tie.

Yet Ruff’s late strike sent the travelling Clarets fans into raptures.

