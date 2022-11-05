Pete Wild felt Barrow should have had two penalties against Mansfield

Barrow boss Pete Wild hit out at referee Andy Haines after his side’s 1-0 FA Cup first-round exit to Mansfield.

Wild felt aggrieved at what he perceived to be penalties in each half of the game at a rain-soaked Holker Street.

Ollie Hawkins grabbed the only goal as the battling Stags held on to go through to the second round for the fourth year running.

Wild said: “There’s a pen first half and a pen second half and that’s what’s winding me up at the end of the game.

“They have all the skulduggery they come with and there’s not a referee strong enough at this level to deal with that.

“Some days you don’t get what you deserve and one of those is today.”

As frustrated as Wild was with the result, he praised his players for the way they performed despite crashing out at the first hurdle of the famous cup competition.

“I’m frustrated, but we’ve played really well,” added Wild.

“I’ve just told the players they’ve played really well. The chances we’ve been taking in previous weeks, we didn’t today and that’s football.

“Let’s dwell on the positives. They’ve had one shot on goal through a set-piece and we’ve spent almost all of the second half in their half.

“Unfortunately we’ve not been able to put the ball over the line and frustrating as that is I’m only going to dwell on the positives.

“We’ve competed, we’ve been far the better team. If you look at the stats we’ve probably had 75 per cent of the game.

“I’m really pleased, it’s frustrating they’ve scored off a set-piece because we’re really good at that. Fans must go away and think ‘fair play, they’ve had a right go’.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was just delighted his side are in the hat for the second round after torrential rain in Cumbria.

He said: “I don’t think we could have had a harder draw coming to Barrow today and the conditions that we faced.

“It’s a long time since people have seen mud on a football pitch like they have today.

“It was torrential last night and today. It was just about playable. In the first few minutes I think the ball got stuck three times.

“I think if it had rained anymore then the game would have been in doubt. It’s great to get the game out of the way and to be in the hat.

“If there’s one thing that epitomised it was character. If you haven’t got that you go under. We showed that in bucketloads.

“You have to really dig in here and be ready for the onslaught. All you can do is deal with it.

“It was a bit of a throwback to a cup tie from the 1970s. When you see the pictures of the icon Ronnie Radford, it takes you back to that era.”