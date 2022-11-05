Search

05 Nov 2022

Peterborough and Salford draw a blank as hosts survive late scare

05 Nov 2022 7:11 PM

A first-ever clash between Peterborough and Salford ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

A total of 28 places separated the League One promotion-chasing hosts and their League Two visitors, but there was nothing between them on the pitch during this FA Cup first-round clash.

Lower-level Salford, whose boss Neil Wood had a loan spell as a Posh player back in 2003, started the better with Ibou Touray firing into the side-netting and keeper Lucas Bergstrom denying Luke Bolton early on.

Posh gradually found their feet with Jack Marriott, Josh Knight and Harrison Burrows all testing Tom King before the break.

Home boss Grant McCann threw on League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris with 20 minutes to go but he fired a chance wide.

It was another substitute, Joe Taylor, who came closest to a Posh winner when he was denied by King late on.

But they also received a late let-off when Salford substitute when Matty Lund steered a free header wide, with a replay required to settle who advances to the second round.

