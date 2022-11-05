Lee Bell dedicates FA Cup win to Alex Morris

Lee Bell dedicated Crewe’s surprise FA Cup success over League Two leaders Leyton Orient to outgoing manager Alex Morris.

Morris stepped down on Friday on compassionate grounds, swapping roles with Bell, who had been his assistant. And the club’s former midfielder and youth coach got off to a winning start after his players put their ailing league form behind them with a spirited display.

After Orient’s leading scorer Paul Smyth was denied by a vital goalmouth block by Kelvin Mellor, the game swung Crewe’s way after Craig Clay was red-carded in the 87th minute for a late follow-through on Lachlan Brook.

Mellor tore off and crossed for Bass Sambou to prod a near-post finish high into the net two minutes into stoppage time.

Bell said: “I’m dedicating that win to Alex and I’ve said to the players I’m not surprised with it as I don’t think we’ve been that far off.

“It was always going to be an emotional day as Alex is an unbelievable person who has dedicated his life to this club. It takes a brave man to do what he has done – he’s had a death in the family and a lot of other issues.

“I was really excited to take charge. I want the players to play with more freedom and excitement.

“We had to weather the storm a bit as Orient are a good team. We had to respect them and let them have the ball to quieten the game down – we got to half-time and I thought it was a much more even second half.

“When their lad (Smyth) went through and the boys were throwing their bodies in the way I thought that was their only real chance – even though they threw their top-end players on to try and win the game.”

Wellens admitted afterwards the six changes he had made to his side had been too much, although the Londoners dominated the first period.

Charlie Kelman had a goal chalked off after he prised a low cross out of Arthur Okonkwo’s reach and finished into the far corner, only to be judged to have fouled the keeper.

The frontman was thwarted by a tip-over from the young on-loan Arsenal man before George Moncur thumped an angled drive onto the underside of the bar.

But Crewe came out of their shell after the break and went close through Billy Sass-Davies. Wellens reacted by making four quick substitutions, but Smyth’s late chance was the nearest the visitors came.

Wellens said: “We had to take our chances and we had a lot. We were unlucky as we hit the bar and Smyth has gone through one on one and he should just square it for a guaranteed goal.

“We’re involved in so many games like this, when you don’t take chances and you end up losing 1-0.

“It was very strange [Crewe’s managerial change] and you know there’s going to be a reaction from the players.

“If I think about it now I probably made too many changes. My thinking was with Tuesday’s game with AFC Wimbledon in mind. But I picked a team to win and little things went against us.

“Craig is an honest player and he’s caught the lad late, but it wasn’t even a yellow card for me and for the disallowed goal their keeper dropped the ball.”