Grant McCann braced for busy schedule as Peterborough are held by Salford

Grant McCann was left frustrated after Peterborough created a fixture headache by failing to make FA Cup progress.

The League One promotion-chasers were held to a goalless deadlock by League Two visitors Salford in the first-ever clash between the clubs.

Posh couldn’t find a way past keeper Tom King with Jack Marriott, Josh Knight and Harrison Burrows all being denied in the first half.

McCann threw on League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris in a bid to grab a winner in the second period, but he fired wide and another substitute, Joe Taylor, was kept out by King.

Luke Bolton and Matty Lund both missed good chances to snatch victory for Salford and the sides will meet again in a replay.

“It was a fair result,” said McCann. “We didn’t perform really. We lacked a lot of energy and spark and passed the ball too slowly.

“We didn’t create enough and when we did have good moments, it was a case of the final bit letting us down.

“It was frustrating from an attacking point of view but even though we were nowhere near our best, we showed a good mentality to ensure we didn’t concede.

“I’d probably say we were at 50 per cent and Salford played well.

“We’ve gone from having a relatively quiet November to a busy one with the replay falling between league games at Exeter and Bristol Rovers.

“It’s a big test for us now. We had it our own way last month with a short journey to Oxford followed by two homes games, but now it’s the other way.

“We have to make sure we get the preparation and travel right to show real mettle away from home.”

Salford chief Neil Wood said: “If it was a league game, we would certainly be happy with a point.

“We were really good and a took a step back in the direction of how we want to be as a team.

“The work-rate was fantastic and we also showed some good quality on the ball.

“Peterborough put a bit of pressure on towards the end and we had to withstand that, but we also had chances to score which we could probably have taken if being a bit calmer and more clinical.

“We showed a bit more of our identity than we have done in the last few weeks. It was enjoyable for me to watch and I’m sure it was enjoyable for the players to play in.

“We knew it would be a hard tie but we’re still in it and want to progress. It would be massive for us to get through this round.”