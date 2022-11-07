Top scorer Kristian Dennis could return as Carlisle take on Harrogate

Carlisle are hoping top scorer Kristian Dennis will be fit for their midweek visit to Harrogate.
Dennis missed Saturday’s FA Cup success over Tranmere with a sore calf but could be ready to reclaim his place.
Jack Stretton’s ankle problem is not expected to ease in time so Ryan Edmondson could come straight back after his three-game ban.
Jon Mellish is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, meaning a possible return for Fin Back and a shuffle across the back-line for Jack Ellis.
Harrogate are once again missing a quartet of first-team players.
Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle), Dior Angus (ankle) and Stephen Dooley are all ruled out.
George Thomson is making better progress and could play some part in the matchday squad.
Josh Austerfield is available again after making a brief appearance off the bench at the weekend.
