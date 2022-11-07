Search

07 Nov 2022

Josh Brownhill available for Burnley in Crawley cup clash

07 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley can call on midfielder Josh Brownhill when they host Crawley in the Carabao Cup third round, as they seek a reaction to their first defeat in 18 games.

Vincent Kompany’s side went down 5-2 to Sheffield United on Saturday, but the visit of League Two outfit Crawley, and Brownhill’s return from a one-game ban, represents an opportunity to get back on track.

Top scorer Jay Rodriguez was ruled out of the Blades game after a late check and a cautious approach could be favoured again.

Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are set to sit out again, while goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell leads a pack of players looking for an opportunity to impress, with the likes of Matt Lowton, Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts and Halil Dervisoglu also hopeful.

Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young has suggested the Brown brothers, a trio of YouTube stars who have linked up with the club, could be involved in a matchday squad soon, but their current status is uncertain.

Tobi, Manny and Jed Brown were in the stands rather than on the bench for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Accrington, having been invited to train with the club, but Young says their absence was “over my head”.

Young rang the changes last time out and could reverse many of those choices, putting Ludwig Francillette, Mazeed Ogungbo, Nick Tsaroulla and James Tilley back in the frame.

Joel Lynch was back involved as a substitute after a month out injured and will be hoping for more.

