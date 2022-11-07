Birmingham without banned Krystian Bielik for Swansea clash

Birmingham will be without Krystian Bielik when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

Derby loanee Bielik picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in Blues’ 2-1 win at Stoke at the weekend, earning him a one-match ban.

Marc Roberts, George Friend and Nico Gordon are back in training after injury, but it is unclear whether they will be ready to feature against Swansea.

Midfielder Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a calf problem and on-loan Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) is also working his way back to full fitness.

Swansea will have Matt Grimes available for the trip to St Andrew’s after the captain served a one-game ban against Wigan on Saturday.

Armstrong Oko-Flex could drop out of the starting XI, having been replaced at half-time over the weekend.

Jamie Paterson was sent on for Oko-Flex and will be pushing for a first start since September 3.

Joe Allen (hamstring) and Liam Walsh (Achilles) both continue their rehabilitation.