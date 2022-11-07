Kal Naismith remains sidelined for Bristol City’s cup clash with Lincoln

Bristol City are again set to be without Kal Naismith for Lincoln’s Carabao Cup visit to Ashton Gate.

Naismith has not played for over a month because of a calf injury and no timescale has been put on his return.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson plans to rest some regulars during a busy Sky Bet Championship programme and Tomas Kalas (knee) could be available after returning to training last week.

Defender Joe Low, who made his senior debut in Saturday’s 1-1 league draw at Middlesbrough, midfielder Dylan Kadji and forward Sam Bell could all be involved.

League One Lincoln are back in the south west just a few days after suffering an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to sixth-tier Chippenham.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy’s desire to make changes is hampered by a lengthy casualty list.

Ben House, Jordon Garrick, Daniel Mandroiu, Joe Walsh, Lewis Montsma and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth all missed the Chippenham upset through injury.

Lincoln did welcome back Teddy Bishop on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring problem and the midfielder was among the Imps’ best players in Wiltshire.