No fresh injury concerns for AFC Wimbledon ahead of Leyton Orient clash

AFC Wimbledon have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw by non-league Weymouth in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday despite fielding a strong side.

Lee Brown (calf) and George Marsh (ankle) are still out, as is Will Nightingale.

Nathan Young-Coombes returned to parent club Brentford for treatment on a knee issue while long-term absentee David Fisher came off the bench against Weymouth following a hamstring issue.

League leaders Leyton Orient were beaten at Crewe in their FA Cup first-round tie.

Manager Richie Wellens made six changes at the Mornflake Stadium and a host of first-team regulars will return this time out.

Skipper Darren Pratley was among those taken out of the starting XI, along with the likes of Theo Archibald and Paul Smyth.

Craig Clay was sent off in the loss and is suspended while Anthony Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) are also out.