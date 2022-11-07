Search

07 Nov 2022

Ipswich beat battling Bracknell to reach FA Cup second round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 10:55 PM

Battling seventh-tier Bracknell suffered a 3-0 FA Cup first-round defeat to League One outfit Ipswich.

The visitors’ class eventually told as a second-half spree killed off the Southern League Premier Division South side’s fairy tale run, their first appearance in the first round since 2000.

Captain Dan Bayliss’ own goal broke the resistance before Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara set up a clash with another non-league side, Buxton, in the second round.

Bracknell stopper Michael Eacott twice produced good saves to keep out Ladapo, either side of his glaring first-half miss.

But winger Kane Vincent-Young turned the game on its head within seven second-half minutes.

First it was heartbreak for Bayliss as he turned Vincent-Young’s drilled cross into his own net in the 66th minute.

And then he provided a fine ball for Ladapo to finally find the back of the net.

The 26-year-old Vincent-Young was denied a goal of his own by the offside flag.

Summer signing Camara added the finishing touch with his first goal for the club nine minutes from time after a deadly counter attack.

