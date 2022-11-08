Draw specialists Yeovil hold Maidenhead to stalemate at Huish Park

Yeovil shared the points for the ninth time this season in the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Maidenhead at Huish Park.

No team in the division has more stalemates than the Glovers, who were denied the win late on by Dan Gyollai in the visitors’ goal.

Yeovil just about shaded the first half but there was no real threat at either end until home goalkeeper Grant Smith denied Emile Acquah a minute before the break.

Kane Ferdinand was next to find Smith in form, trying his luck with a header just short of the hour before the hosts went up the other end in search of the opener.

Anthony Georgiou sent a couple of dangerous free-kicks into the box but his team-mates could not make them count.

Mark Cooper’s side raised the tempo in the closing stages as they went looking for a winner but Alex Fisher was twice denied by Gyollai.