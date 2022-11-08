Joe Wollacott the hero as Charlton beat Stevenage on penalties

Charlton goalkeeper Joe Wollacott was the hero as the visitors beat Stevenage 5-4 on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw.

The League One side advanced to the fourth round, with Scott Fraser converting the winning penalty after Jake Taylor saw his effort saved by the Ghanaian.

Boro’s Luke Norris had scored from the spot in the first half and it looked to be decisive until Chuks Aneke fired home in the 87th minute.

Stevenage were gifted the opener in the 22nd minute when Charlton defender Richard Chin inadvertently handled in the area and Norris coolly converted the resulting penalty.

Stevenage continued to press, with Taylor forcing Wollacott into a stop before clipping the bar minutes later.

Charlton were much improved after the interval and with three minutes to play, substitute Aneke clinically finished to send the game to a penalty shoot-out.

After four flawless spot-kicks, Wollacott dived to his left to save Taylor’s and Fraser made no mistake to send the Addicks through.