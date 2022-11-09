Manchester United to check on Jadon Sancho and Antony ahead of Aston Villa tie

Jadon Sancho and Antony will be assessed before Manchester United’s Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa.
The forwards have missed recent matches but Anthony Martial is available again, with Erik ten Hag confirming he will feature on Thursday having made his return from a back injury at Villa Park on Sunday.
The United boss confirmed he will make some changes for the Carabao Cup tie. Raphael Varane will not feature for United before the World Cup break.
New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be without Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek, who are both cup-tied following appearances for Wolves and Southampton, respectively, earlier in the competition.
Midfielder Morgan Sanson could be given another run-out after coming off the bench late on during Sunday’s Premier League win over United at Villa Park for a first appearance of the season.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is sidelined by a thigh problem which will see him miss the World Cup, while Diego Carlos (Achilles) continues his own rehabilitation.
Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, McTominay, Pellistri, Shoretire, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Ronaldo, Rashford.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Sanson, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Martinez, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Young, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey
