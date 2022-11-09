Search

10 Nov 2022

Matt Pennington on target as Shrewsbury hit back for a point against Oxford

Matt Pennington on target as Shrewsbury hit back for a point against Oxford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 11:55 PM

Matt Pennington’s third goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United.

Cameron Brannagan had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his sixth league goal of the campaign but Pennington’s header was enough to haul Steve Cotterill’s men into the top 10 in Sky Bet League One.

The full-blooded encounter also saw Oxford’s on-loan Swansea striker Kyle Joseph taken off on a stretcher in the first half.

Karl Robinson’s men were ahead on 15 minutes when Chey Dunkley rebuffed Brannagan’s first effort, but the midfielder’s second cannoned off a U’s defender and beyond goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Simon Eastwood had to be at his best to deny Rob Street before the Oxford goalkeeper sprawled to his right to deny Luke Leahy what appeared to be a tap-in with 25 minutes left.

But from the resulting corner, Leahy headed Tom Bayliss’ corner back across goal and former Everton defender Pennington was on hand to head home and secure a deserved point for the Shropshire side.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media