Tom Clayton could return for Swindon against Tranmere

Swindon will hope Tom Clayton can shore up their leaky defence in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere following an FA Cup humbling.

The defender was expected to feature against Stockport despite head coach Scott Lindsey revealing his concern about Clayton’s tight quad, but he was instead absent when the Robins were thrashed 4-0.

Goalkeeper Sol Brynn, defender Ciaran Brennan and striker Luke Jephcott all played 90 minutes at Edgeley Park despite prior speculation about their availability and all three might get chances to redeem themselves as Swindon chase an eighth win in 11 league games. On-loan full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy did not make it to Stockport yet might be available this weekend.

Defender Angus MacDonald (collarbone) and forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (hamstring) remain long-term injury victims.

Tranmere are seeking a solution to a slide in form after their own FA Cup exit compounded a run of four league games without a win.

A shake-up at the back could be on the cards, with defender Tom Davies possibly returning to the bench after his first outing of the season saw Rovers lose a first-round cup tie 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday.

Midfielder Paul Lewis, who had spent a fortnight on the sidelines, lasted an hour at Brunton Park before being withdrawn.

Joel Mumbongo, Luke Robinson and Charlie Jolley remain injury concerns for Micky Mellon after failing to make the travelling squad last weekend, although the latter is back on the grass as he steps up his recovery from a long-term knee problem.