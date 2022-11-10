Search

10 Nov 2022

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 12:55 PM

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland.

Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea.

Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be out until after the World Cup, although Roberts returned to training at the end of October.

Nico Gordon is nearing a return to first-team action after playing for the under-21s last week.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans is set to return to the starting XI against Birmingham.

Evans started on the bench for the 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff and was unable to inspire a comeback after coming on in the 57th minute.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will be forced into at least one further change as Luke O’Nien is suspended after collecting his fifth booking against Cardiff.

Trai Hume is in contention to start and Alex Pritchard could also return to the starting line-up.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media