Search

10 Nov 2022

Baily Cargill a doubt for Forest Green’s clash with Wycombe

Baily Cargill a doubt for Forest Green’s clash with Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 5:55 PM

Forest Green have a doubt over defender Baily Cargill for their League One clash with Wycombe.

Cargill is struggling with a sore ankle and is rated as touch and go, while the match may come too soon for Ben Stevenson, who has missed the last two games.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Udoka Godwin-Malife are both making good progress in their recoveries but face another three or four weeks on the sidelines.

David Davis, Reece Brown and Matty Stevens are other absentees.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is hoping to be able to welcome back some of his injured players.

Midfielders Josh Scowen and Dominic Gape have both been missing in recent weeks while defender Ryan Tafazolli made his first appearance since September in the FA Cup defeat by Walsall last weekend.

The likes of Joe Jacobson, Nick Freeman and Anis Mehmeti, who were all left out of the starting line-up against the Saddlers, should return.

Curtis Thompson is making progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has kept him out since February but is not yet ready for a return.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media