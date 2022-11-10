Search

10 Nov 2022

Ben Gladwin set for Swindon return against Tranmere

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 6:22 PM

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey will welcome back midfielder Ben Gladwin for the League Two clash with Tranmere at the County Ground.

Gladwin was rested for the 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Stockport last weekend and will return against Rovers, while fellow midfielder Jonny Williams will play his final game before linking up with Wales for the World Cup.

Defenders Angus MacDonald and Tom Clayton are three weeks away from a return, while forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is making progress from a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.

Back-up goalkeeper Conor Brann faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines after dislocating his knee and suffering ligament damage in the warm-down against Stockport.

Tranmere are seeking a solution to a slide in form after their own FA Cup exit compounded a run of four league games without a win.

A shake-up at the back could be on the cards, with defender Tom Davies possibly returning to the bench after his first outing of the season saw Rovers lose a first-round cup tie 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday.

Midfielder Paul Lewis, who had spent a fortnight on the sidelines, lasted an hour at Brunton Park before being withdrawn.

Joel Mumbongo, Luke Robinson and Charlie Jolley remain injury concerns for Micky Mellon after failing to make the travelling squad last weekend, although the latter is back on the grass as he steps up his recovery from a long-term knee problem.

