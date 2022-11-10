Cambridge could be without Liam O’Neil again due to ankle injury

Cambridge could again have to do without midfielder Liam O’Neil for the Sky Bet League One match against Bolton.

O’Neil has been sidelined by an ankle problem which saw him miss the FA Cup first-round tie against Curzon Ashton.

Defender George Williams (shoulder) is another who continues to be assessed after also missing out last weekend.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie is managing a hamstring issue, while midfielder Adam May (ACL) and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov also continue their own recovery.

Bolton will be without wing-back Declan John for the trip to the Abbey Stadium because of illness.

Midfielder MJ Williams serves a one-match ban after picking up a fifth yellow card in the last league game against Oxford.

Defender Will Aimson and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove remain out with hamstring problems.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt reported no other fresh injury concerns following the FA Cup tie against Barnsley last weekend.