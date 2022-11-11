Michael Rose to miss Coventry’s clash with QPR

Coventry will be without Michael Rose for the visit of QPR.
Defender Rose limped off midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Wigan with a groin injury.
He was replaced by Callum Doyle, who is expected to start alongside Kyle McFadzean and Jonathan Panzo in a back three.
Striker Matty Godden has undergone surgery on his ankle ligament injury.
QPR midfielder Luke Amos will miss the trip and spend the World Cup break recovering from injury.
Amos suffered a hamstring problem in the loss to West Brom and missed the midweek defeat to Huddersfield.
He joins Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts on the sidelines, but Leon Balogun has been passed fit after picking up a calf injury against Huddersfield.
Sinclair Armstrong will also be included in the squad after being left out for tactical reasons in midweek.
